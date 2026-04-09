Tesla’s (TSLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $420.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. President Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

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Tesla Trading Down 1.0%

TSLA stock opened at $343.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 317.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla has a one year low of $222.79 and a one year high of $498.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Tesla by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Tesla by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Tesla Company Profile

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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