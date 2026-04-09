Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 241.50 and last traded at GBX 233, with a volume of 426112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.

Edinburgh Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.74. The firm has a market cap of £804.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

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Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported GBX (1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Edinburgh Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 94.47%.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable. A spread of risk is achieved by having 75–125 companies, with exposure to a minimum of six countries and 15 industries.

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