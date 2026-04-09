Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $133,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

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Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $201.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $151.24 and a 12 month high of $208.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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