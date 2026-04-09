Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,866 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $61,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 369.9% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,650.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1117 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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