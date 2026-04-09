Insider Buying: Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Acquires $50,750.00 in Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) CEO Mahesh Patel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,178.37. This trade represents a 18.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lipocine Price Performance
Shares of LPCN opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Lipocine Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $12.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.09.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. Lipocine had a negative net margin of 487.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPCN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lipocine in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lipocine in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lipocine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LPCN
Trending Headlines about Lipocine
Here are the key news stories impacting Lipocine this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Director John W. Higuchi purchased 40,000 shares at ~$2.03 (SEC-filed), increasing his stake materially — a strong signal of insider confidence that likely supported the stock’s intraday strength. Director John Higuchi Buys $81,200 in Lipocine Stock
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Mahesh Patel bought 25,000 shares at about $2.03, raising his holding nearly 18% — another direct insider purchase that may attract momentum buyers in a low-float, small-cap stock. Mahesh Patel Purchases 25,000 Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised FY2026 and quarterly EPS estimates (narrowing projected losses) but maintained a “Neutral” rating — supportive to fundamentals but not a bullish analyst upgrade. HC Wainwright Neutral Rating and Estimates Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Lipocine’s recent quarter beat revenue and posted a smaller-than-expected EPS loss, which underpins the revised sell-side models but the company remains cash-consuming and loss-making. MarketBeat LPCN financial summary
- Negative Sentiment: Press coverage showed HC Wainwright language that could be interpreted as more cautious/downgrade-focused — any negative wording from a healthcare specialist can trigger short-term selling in thinly traded names. MSN: HC Wainwright Downgrades Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation inquiry announced by Johnson Fistel introduces legal risk and potential expense — a downside catalyst that can weigh on sentiment and valuation. Johnson Fistel Investigation Announcement
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of oral drug delivery technologies. The company’s core expertise lies in lipid-based formulations designed to improve the bioavailability of therapeutics that traditionally require injectable administration. By leveraging proprietary technologies, Lipocine aims to offer patient-friendly alternatives with the potential for more consistent pharmacokinetic profiles and improved compliance.
The company’s lead product, TLANDO (LPCN 1021), is an oral testosterone replacement therapy approved by the U.S.
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