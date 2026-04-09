Insider Buying: Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Acquires $50,750.00 in Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) CEO Mahesh Patel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,178.37. This trade represents a 18.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of LPCN opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Lipocine Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $12.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

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Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. Lipocine had a negative net margin of 487.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPCN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lipocine in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lipocine in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lipocine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

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About Lipocine

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Lipocine Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of oral drug delivery technologies. The company’s core expertise lies in lipid-based formulations designed to improve the bioavailability of therapeutics that traditionally require injectable administration. By leveraging proprietary technologies, Lipocine aims to offer patient-friendly alternatives with the potential for more consistent pharmacokinetic profiles and improved compliance.

The company’s lead product, TLANDO (LPCN 1021), is an oral testosterone replacement therapy approved by the U.S.

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