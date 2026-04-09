Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST Stake Lifted by Mainstream Capital Management LLC

Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 264.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mainstream Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 154,612 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 787,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 781,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after purchasing an additional 248,614 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 647,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after purchasing an additional 176,794 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,575,000 after purchasing an additional 98,018 shares during the period.

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Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BATS GSST opened at $50.43 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds. GSST was launched on Apr 15, 2019 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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