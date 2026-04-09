Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 393.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98,917.0% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,898,088 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.23.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $258.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.73. The company has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and reports say Apple’s foldable iPhone remains on track for a fall launch, calming earlier delay fears and removing a key short?term overhang on the stock. Read More.

Analysts and reports say Apple’s foldable iPhone remains on track for a fall launch, calming earlier delay fears and removing a key short?term overhang on the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Demand for Macs — especially higher?end models — is driving longer lead times, a signal of healthy hardware demand that supports revenue and margins. That dynamic likely helped shares today. Read More.

Demand for Macs — especially higher?end models — is driving longer lead times, a signal of healthy hardware demand that supports revenue and margins. That dynamic likely helped shares today. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Apple is participating in advanced AI/cybersecurity testing (Anthropic’s initiatives/Project Glasswing), reinforcing its positioning in enterprise/security AI without committing to costly frontier model buildouts. That reduces structural AI risk and is viewed favorably by investors. Read More.

Apple is participating in advanced AI/cybersecurity testing (Anthropic’s initiatives/Project Glasswing), reinforcing its positioning in enterprise/security AI without committing to costly frontier model buildouts. That reduces structural AI risk and is viewed favorably by investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: High?profile endorsements and comments — including Warren Buffett noting he’d like to buy more Apple stock (though “not in this market”) — support sentiment that AAPL remains a core mega?cap holding. Read More.

High?profile endorsements and comments — including Warren Buffett noting he’d like to buy more Apple stock (though “not in this market”) — support sentiment that AAPL remains a core mega?cap holding. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI’s shutdown of its Sora app highlights challenges for AI?first consumer products; indirect to Apple, but it clarifies where AI economics favor integration over standalone, which aligns with Apple’s measured AI approach. Read More.

OpenAI’s shutdown of its Sora app highlights challenges for AI?first consumer products; indirect to Apple, but it clarifies where AI economics favor integration over standalone, which aligns with Apple’s measured AI approach. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Isolated consumer anecdotes (e.g., a fraud case where stolen funds were spent on Apple products) are headline?grabbing but have negligible corporate or financial impact. Read More.

Isolated consumer anecdotes (e.g., a fraud case where stolen funds were spent on Apple products) are headline?grabbing but have negligible corporate or financial impact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earlier reports of engineering snags on the foldable iPhone and signs of an App Store slowdown pressured the stock this week and remain risk factors that can trigger volatility if updated negatively. Read More.

Earlier reports of engineering snags on the foldable iPhone and signs of an App Store slowdown pressured the stock this week and remain risk factors that can trigger volatility if updated negatively. Read More. Negative Sentiment: China legal/patent developments (a Xiao?I victory and related rulings) could restrict some AI features and revenue in an important market — a meaningful geopolitical/legal risk to monitor. Read More.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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