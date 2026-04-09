Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad Robins Sells 37,263 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad Robins sold 37,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $566,024.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,180,518 shares in the company, valued at $33,122,068.42. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies

Positive Sentiment: AAII highlights a sharp intraday rally in ADPT and links the move to the company’s recent quarter-to-quarter momentum, citing earlier-quarter beats in revenue and EPS and strong year-over-year revenue growth as the core catalyst. Why Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) Stock Is Up 10.28%

AAII highlights a sharp intraday rally in ADPT and links the move to the company’s recent quarter-to-quarter momentum, citing earlier-quarter beats in revenue and EPS and strong year-over-year revenue growth as the core catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool coverage notes revenue jumped roughly mid?50% year-over-year in the most recent period, a headline that supports the bullish narrative on growth and may be driving buying interest; the piece also flags areas investors should watch (guidance, margins, product adoption). Adaptive Biotech Insider Sells $554K as Revenue Jumps 55%

The Motley Fool coverage notes revenue jumped roughly mid?50% year-over-year in the most recent period, a headline that supports the bullish narrative on growth and may be driving buying interest; the piece also flags areas investors should watch (guidance, margins, product adoption). Neutral Sentiment: Executives disclosed that many of the recent stock sales were executed under pre?arranged Rule 10b5?1 trading plans, which can reduce concerns of opportunistic timing but still represent share supply hitting the market. SEC Form 4 (Example)

Executives disclosed that many of the recent stock sales were executed under pre?arranged Rule 10b5?1 trading plans, which can reduce concerns of opportunistic timing but still represent share supply hitting the market. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales by top executives may weigh on sentiment — CEO Chad M. Robins sold blocks on Apr. 6 and Apr. 8 (about 120,595 shares across those filings at prices ~ $14.41–$15.19), and COO Julie Rubinstein sold multiple blocks in early April (roughly 88,000 shares across filings, with trade prices from ~$13.56–$14.83). These transactions reduced each executive’s direct holdings by a few percent. CEO Form 4 COO Form 4

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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