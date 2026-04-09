Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,634 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $28,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,289.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,600.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 5.2%

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.64.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

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