Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 324,087 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,087 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $33.18.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.