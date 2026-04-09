Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,997 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $30,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,739.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,717,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 735.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,196 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,220,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,568.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,164,000 after purchasing an additional 941,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,960,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,981,000 after buying an additional 847,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

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