Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,406 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $20,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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