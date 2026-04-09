Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB Shares Bought by Tandem Investment Partners LLC

Tandem Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tandem Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCRB opened at $77.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.09 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

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