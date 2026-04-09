McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,273,836 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

McNamara Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,836 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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