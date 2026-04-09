Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,727 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,982.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,108.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

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Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

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