McNamara Financial Services Inc. Invests $32.31 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 568,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,308,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 6.1% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,729,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,086,000 after acquiring an additional 642,820 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,313,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,575,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,565,000 after acquiring an additional 304,642 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,508,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,762,000 after purchasing an additional 236,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,574,000 after purchasing an additional 264,960 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.0%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

Further Reading

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