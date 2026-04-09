Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,736 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 473.91%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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