Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after buying an additional 22,700,179 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,486,000 after buying an additional 11,667,939 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 904.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,359,000 after buying an additional 9,803,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 20,757,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,812,000 after buying an additional 5,451,849 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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