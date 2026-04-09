Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in TE Connectivity stock on March 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $223.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,616 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $249.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 13,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,662,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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