Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Transdigm Group stock on March 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,219.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,259.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,305.91. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total value of $13,296,490.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,177,888.64. This trade represents a 32.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total transaction of $5,576,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,712. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 84,017 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,567.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

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TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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