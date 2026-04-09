Rep. Richard McCormick Sells Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Representative Richard McCormick (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Automatic Data Processing stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “GROWTH PARTNERS ROTH IRA” account.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) on 3/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 3/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 3/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 3/19/2026.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.4%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $200.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.08 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 99.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $262.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.18, for a total transaction of $234,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,295.80. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total value of $142,423.47. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,375.42. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,158 shares of company stock valued at $766,263. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick’s career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

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Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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