Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.50 and traded as low as GBX 100. Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 108, with a volume of 52,431 shares changing hands.

Northern Bear Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.14.

About Northern Bear

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Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities. The company supplies, maintains, and services forklift trucks and warehouse equipment. It also offers roofing services, such as slating, tiling, leadwork, felting and general roof repairs, specialist leadwork, and refurbishment and maintenance services for domestic, commercial, and public sector properties.

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