Coats Group (LON:COA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.66 and traded as low as GBX 81. Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 83.95, with a volume of 75,331,359 shares changing hands.
Coats Group Trading Down 0.8%
The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.51.
About Coats Group
We help the apparel and footwear industry perform at its best through impactful sustainability solutions, insight-led innovation and industry-leading technology platforms.
Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE 250 company and a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. In 2025, we generated $1.5 billion in revenue and employed 19,000 people worldwide — all united by a spirit of innovation, quality and service.
Further Reading
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