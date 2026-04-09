Coats Group (LON:COA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.66 and traded as low as GBX 81. Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 83.95, with a volume of 75,331,359 shares changing hands.

Coats Group Trading Down 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.51.

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About Coats Group

(Get Free Report)

Coats is a world-leading Tier 2 manufacturer and trusted partner for the apparel and footwear industries, delivering the essential materials, components, and software solutions that help our customers grow, compete and win.

We help the apparel and footwear industry perform at its best through impactful sustainability solutions, insight-led innovation and industry-leading technology platforms.

Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE 250 company and a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. In 2025, we generated $1.5 billion in revenue and employed 19,000 people worldwide — all united by a spirit of innovation, quality and service.

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