HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.29 and traded as low as GBX 6.90. HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 7.29, with a volume of 456,127 shares trading hands.
HSS Hire Group Stock Down 1.4%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £52.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.27.
HSS Hire Group Company Profile
HSS ProService (“ProService”) is the leading digital marketplace business focussed on customer and supplier acquisition. Technology driven, scalable and uniquely differentiated, ProService is a one-stop-shop providing a wide range of building-related product and services for over 7,000 active account customers per month, in product verticals including equipment hire, training, fuel, equipment sales and building materials.
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