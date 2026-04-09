Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and traded as low as $21.89. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $22.2010, with a volume of 9,282 shares.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: TPZ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a mix of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in exchange-listed closed-end funds that themselves hold securities of energy infrastructure companies. This fund-of-funds structure allows TPZ to offer diversified exposure to multiple segments of the energy infrastructure sector without directly purchasing individual corporate securities.
TPZ’s underlying investments include equity, debt and hybrid instruments issued by companies involved in the transportation, storage and processing of oil and natural gas, as well as utilities and power generation businesses.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.