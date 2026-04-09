Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as low as C$2.39. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 105,900 shares trading hands.

Synex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.39. The company has a market cap of C$11.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synex International Inc is an independent Canadian renewable power producer. It develops, acquires and operates renewable energy facilities. Synex International Inc generates revenue from three run of river power plants and one power line network in British Columbia. Synex is a renewable power developer with substantial wind and hydro projects under various levels of development in British Columbia.

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