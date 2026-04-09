Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.7034. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $0.7564, with a volume of 100,757 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

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Oxbridge Re Trading Up 2.6%

The firm has a market cap of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative net margin of 80.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 137,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) is a reinsurance holding company that provides capital solutions and risk-sharing arrangements to insurance carriers. Its core business centers on offering treaty reinsurance and structured transactions designed to help insurers manage underwriting exposures and optimize their capital efficiency. By leveraging tailored financing structures, Oxbridge Re enables clients to transfer segments of their in-force life and health insurance portfolios, freeing up capital for growth or other strategic initiatives.

The company’s products and services include quota share reinsurance, coinsurance, and loss portfolio transfers, each crafted to address specific balance sheet and earnings targets of cedents.

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