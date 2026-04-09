Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ (RVPH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RVPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital downgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

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Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

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Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of prescription drug products in the United States and select international markets. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, Reviva targets under-promoted, off-patent pharmaceuticals for which novel dosage forms can enhance patient compliance and therapeutic outcomes.

The company’s core activities include the identification of FDA-approved drug candidates, formulation development to address niche or underserved patient populations—such as pediatric and orphan indications—and supporting regulatory filings.

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