Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Consumer Edge reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

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Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 2.01. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chan W. Lee sold 3,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $197,123.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 160,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,665,052.86. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $116,671.70. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 167,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,325.74. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,417. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ambarella by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ambarella by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 18.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

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Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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