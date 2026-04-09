Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

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Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.23 and a beta of -1.17. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $94.90.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

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Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small?molecule therapies that target G protein?coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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