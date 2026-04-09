Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $55.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.1988.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qiagen from $55.40 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Qiagen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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Qiagen Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $41.28 on Friday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 20.33%.The company had revenue of $540.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

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Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company’s solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company’s product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library?preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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