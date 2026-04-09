TD Cowen Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $72.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

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Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Globant has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $142.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm had revenue of $612.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Globant had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $899,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $902,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Globant by 618,600.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 167,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Globant by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

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Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant’s service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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