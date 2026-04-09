Victory Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Victory Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Victory Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Victory Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $4,338,397,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,542,000 after buying an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,333,076,000 after buying an additional 6,874,381 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23,402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 6,118,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,487,419,000 after buying an additional 6,092,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,221,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,755,453,000 after buying an additional 5,210,434 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $317.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.67 and its 200 day moving average is $297.75. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $346.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,069,344 shares of company stock valued at $104,708,426. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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