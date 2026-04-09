TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at UBS Group

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWFG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TWFG from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of TWFG from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TWFG from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TWFG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

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TWFG Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ TWFG opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.86, a current ratio of 107.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. TWFG has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.81 million. TWFG had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TWFG will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TWFG

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWFG. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of TWFG by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in TWFG by 34.0% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 144,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TWFG during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TWFG by 287.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 37,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in TWFG by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 902,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter.

About TWFG

(Get Free Report)

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

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