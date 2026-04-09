Brokerages Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target at $90.79

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.7857.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair raised Cooper Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $35,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 109.3% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

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Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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