Financial Review: IHS (NYSE:IHS) and Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR)

IHS (NYSE:IHS – Get Free Report) and Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IHS and Cheer”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS $1.58 billion 1.75 $143.60 million $0.41 20.14 Cheer $148.84 million 0.07 $25.62 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IHS has higher revenue and earnings than Cheer.

17.5% of IHS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Cheer shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of IHS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Cheer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IHS and Cheer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS 2 4 3 0 2.11 Cheer 1 0 0 0 1.00

IHS currently has a consensus price target of $9.61, suggesting a potential upside of 16.34%. Given IHS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IHS is more favorable than Cheer.

Volatility & Risk

IHS has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheer has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IHS and Cheer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS 8.12% -661.41% 12.24% Cheer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IHS beats Cheer on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IHS

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IHS Inc. develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company’s segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company’s Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings. It provides authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components and technology systems across various markets. Its product design offerings include content and analysis on various engineering and technical standards, codes, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines.

About Cheer

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Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

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