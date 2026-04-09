United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells $5,615,000.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.50, for a total transaction of $5,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,874. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 6th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.40, for a total transaction of $5,584,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.17, for a total transaction of $5,931,700.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.90, for a total transaction of $5,359,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total transaction of $5,274,800.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $581.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $607.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $486.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

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United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

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