Truist Financial Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $246.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $281.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.45.

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Expedia Group Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $236.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $136.13 and a 52-week high of $303.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $861,979,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $492,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,386 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $165,405,000 after purchasing an additional 499,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,286,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $364,363,000 after purchasing an additional 456,176 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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