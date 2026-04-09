UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $6.49 Average Target Price from Analysts

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.3625.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

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Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $3,872,221.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,326,413 shares in the company, valued at $28,353,218.31. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 25,194,716 shares of company stock valued at $111,133,967 in the last 90 days. 87.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UWM by 5,681.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 408.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 1,410.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). UWM had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%.The company had revenue of $945.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.12 million. On average, analysts expect that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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