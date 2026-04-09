Head-To-Head Analysis: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) versus ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Profitability

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -30.18% -212.04% -27.96% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -8,454.87% -121.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $1.60 billion 0.74 -$43.96 million ($1.85) -21.62 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $12.00 million 0.10 -$44.22 million ($21.92) -0.03

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

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Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers Nefecon (TARPEYO/Kinpeygo), an oral formulation of budesonide to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead compound is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for solid tumors and Alport Syndrome. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

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ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It has research collaboration agreement with Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of eblasakimab in atopic dermatitis and all other indications in Japan. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

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