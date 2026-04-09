NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Cut to “Market Perform” at CICC Research

CICC Research downgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. CICC Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

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NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. NIKE has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 108.61%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the acquisition, the director owned 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. This represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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