BMO Capital Markets Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $905.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $985.00 to $905.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $846.00 to $843.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Autonomous Res cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $924.24.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.9%

GS opened at $906.27 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $447.11 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $871.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $852.68. The company has a market cap of $267.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,859,810.84. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,282,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Upcoming Q1 earnings are the primary near-term catalyst — Goldman reports on April 13 and investors are hoping for another beat after the firm outperformed consensus in January; traders are positioning into the print. Read More.

Upcoming Q1 earnings are the primary near-term catalyst — Goldman reports on April 13 and investors are hoping for another beat after the firm outperformed consensus in January; traders are positioning into the print. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman research is pushing a renewed buy case for large-cap tech (“Magnificent 7”), which supports GS’s trading and advisory outlook (strong tech flows and M&A activity would boost fee revenue). This bullish stance lifts sentiment toward GS as both a research house and market maker. Read More.

Goldman research is pushing a renewed buy case for large-cap tech (“Magnificent 7”), which supports GS’s trading and advisory outlook (strong tech flows and M&A activity would boost fee revenue). This bullish stance lifts sentiment toward GS as both a research house and market maker. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Asset-management stability: Goldman’s private-credit fund narrowly avoided large outflows (redemptions stayed just below the 5% cap), a sign the firm’s asset-management franchise is more resilient than many peers — reduces short-term redemption risk. Read More.

Asset-management stability: Goldman’s private-credit fund narrowly avoided large outflows (redemptions stayed just below the 5% cap), a sign the firm’s asset-management franchise is more resilient than many peers — reduces short-term redemption risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market-flow data from Goldman shows hedge funds are covering shorts at a rapid pace, which can accelerate equity rallies and benefit GS’s trading revenues and risk-taking businesses. Read More.

Market-flow data from Goldman shows hedge funds are covering shorts at a rapid pace, which can accelerate equity rallies and benefit GS’s trading revenues and risk-taking businesses. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst verdicts are mixed: some firms (e.g., Jefferies) have raised targets while others (UBS, Daiwa, Rothschild/Redburn) trimmed theirs or kept neutral stances — that creates short-term volatility but no clear consensus on upside from current levels. Read More.

Analyst verdicts are mixed: some firms (e.g., Jefferies) have raised targets while others (UBS, Daiwa, Rothschild/Redburn) trimmed theirs or kept neutral stances — that creates short-term volatility but no clear consensus on upside from current levels. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/commodity risk: disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and falling oil prices (and Goldman warnings on copper downside if disruptions persist) add macro uncertainty that can hit trading volumes, commodities desks and broader market appetite — a headwind if risks re-escalate. Read More.

Geopolitical/commodity risk: disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and falling oil prices (and Goldman warnings on copper downside if disruptions persist) add macro uncertainty that can hit trading volumes, commodities desks and broader market appetite — a headwind if risks re-escalate. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / industry frictions — Goldman is involved in a dispute over proposed options-clearing changes that pit large firms against retail brokers; policy shifts or litigation could raise costs or structural risk in flow businesses. Read More.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.