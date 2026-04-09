Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solana in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

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Solana Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $1.88 on Monday. Solana has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $265.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($26.50) by $30.75. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Solana by 11,764.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 441,154 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solana during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solana during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Arrington Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solana during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Solana during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Solana

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Helius Medical Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non?invasive neuromodulation platforms designed to enhance neurorehabilitation. Its flagship product, the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®), delivers mild electrical pulses to the tongue to stimulate neural pathways in conjunction with targeted physical therapy. The device is intended to improve neuroplasticity and support recovery in patients with neurological conditions.

The PoNS system is cleared for use in the United States, Canada and the European Union and is prescribed through specialized rehabilitation clinics.

Further Reading

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