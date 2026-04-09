Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $99.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,851,571. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natural Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in Netflix by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Netflix

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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