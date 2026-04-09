Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSLE. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Satellos Bioscience to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Satellos Bioscience to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Satellos Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Satellos Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Satellos Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Satellos Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

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Satellos Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of MSLE opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.37. Satellos Bioscience has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11).

About Satellos Bioscience

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Satellos Bioscience Inc is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics which stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. The company’s lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Satellos Bioscience Inc, formerly known as iCo Therapeutics Inc, is based in Toronto, Ontario.

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