Truist Financial Cuts RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $7.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

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RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 6.5%

RLJ opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $328.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.410 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 24,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust’s hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

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