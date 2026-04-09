Analysts Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) PT at GBX 244.50

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 360 to GBX 350 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 190 to GBX 170 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 180 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

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SSP Group Price Performance

About SSP Group

SSPG opened at GBX 193.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.92. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 134.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 212.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,629.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.44.

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SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. These include our own brands (such as UrbanCrave, which brought the first “street eats” concept to airports in the US, Nippon Ramen, a noodle and dumpling concept in the Asia Pac region, and Juniper, a premium bar in the UK) as well as franchise brands (such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King).

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