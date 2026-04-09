Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $17.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Kevin Tang purchased 516,439 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,224,981.61. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,845,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,724,686.61. The trade was a 4.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 101.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company’s lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.

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