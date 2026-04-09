Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Danske cut Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

About Aker Solutions ASA

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

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Aker Solutions ASA is a Norway?based engineering and technology company primarily serving the oil and gas industry. The firm specializes in the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of offshore platforms, topside modules and subsea systems. Its product portfolio includes subsea production systems, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as maintenance and modification services for offshore installations.

In addition to its core oilfield services, Aker Solutions has expanded into energy transition markets.

Further Reading

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