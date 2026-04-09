Brokerages Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Target Price at $68.33

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.8333.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Centerspace Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65.
Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($2.31). Centerspace had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-5.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Centerspace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 308.00%.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
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