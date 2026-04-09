Brokerages Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Target Price at $68.33

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.8333.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centerspace Trading Up 1.4%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Centerspace by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 855,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,104,000 after acquiring an additional 654,209 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,068,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 96.4% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 599,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 294,086 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Centerspace by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 444,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 230,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 307.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($2.31). Centerspace had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-5.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 308.00%.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

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